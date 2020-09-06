MONDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly sunny. High of 78 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).
SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius).
SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s fourth round: Pablo Carreno Busta beat No. 1 Novak Djokovic, 6-5, defaulted. No. 5 Alexander Zverev beat Alexandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.
Women’s fourth round: Shelby Rogers beat No. 6 Petra Kvitova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (6); Yulia Putintseva beat No. 8 Petra Martic 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Jennifer Brady beat Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
0 — Number of men remaining in the draw who own a Grand Slam singles title.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Well, the rules are the rules.” -- Carreno Busta, asked whether Djokovic should have been allowed to keep playing.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.