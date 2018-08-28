A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

All eyes will be on the Williams sisters — with thoughts not so much on their respective second-round matches as on what could follow. If Venus Williams can get past hard-hitting Camila Giorgi in Louis Armstrong Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, and then Serena Williams can beat Carina Witthoeft in Arthur Ashe Stadium at night, the two siblings will face each other in the third round Friday. That would be their earliest all-in-the-family Grand Slam matchup since their very first tour-level meeting all the way back in the second round of the 1998 Australian Open. Here they are, 20 years — and a combined 30 major singles titles — later. Other past U.S. Open champions on the schedule include 2017 title winners Sloane Stephens and Rafael Nadal, who bookend the day in Ashe. Stephens gets things started against Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine, while Nadal wraps up the slate with the final match in the main stadium against Vasek Pospisil of Canada. Andy Murray, who won the first of his three Slam trophies in 2012 at Flushing Meadows, is also on Ashe, taking on No. 31 seed Fernando Verdasco.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 97 degrees (36 Celsius).

TUESDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 97 degrees (36 Celsius).

TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s first round: No. 2 Roger Federer beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-2, 6-4; No. 6 Novak Djokovic beat Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0; No. 21 Kei Nishikori beat Maximilian Marterer 6-2, 6-2, 6-3; Frances Tiafoe beat No. 29 Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Women’s first round: No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki beat Samantha Stosur 6-3, 6-2; No. 5 Petra Kvitova beat Yanina Wickmayer 6-1, 6-4; No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko beat Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; No. 20 Naomi Osaka beat Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-2; Kirsten Flipkens beat No. 24 CoCo Vandeweghe 6-3, 7-6 (3).

STAT OF THE DAY

6 — Number of men who retired during matches Tuesday, when the U.S. Tennis Association instituted an “extreme heat” rule because of high temperatures and humidity.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“For the first three sets, it was a survival mode for both of us.” — Djokovic, discussing the steamy conditions.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.