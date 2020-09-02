Serena Williams plays her second-round match at the U.S. Open on Thursday still trying to find what she calls her “Serena focus.” She’s coming off her best performance since tennis resumed amid the pandemic. Williams is 4-2 since tennis resumed after time off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the first five of those matches went three sets as she struggled to find consistency. But her first-round win in New York came in straight sets. She’ll get a chance to build momentum Thursday when she faces Margarita Gasparyan, who is ranked No. 117. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most in the professional era and one shy of Margaret Court’s mark of 24. She’s won the U.S. Open six times and finished runner-up each of the last two years. Her opening win was her 102nd in the U.S. Open, breaking a tie with Chris Evert for most in the professional era, which started in 1968.