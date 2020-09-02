THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy. High of 89 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) with a chance of rain late in the day.
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Partly cloudy. High of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s first round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Kyle Edmund 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2; No. 5 Alexander Zverev beat Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-1; No. 7 David Goffin beat Lloyd Harris 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Mikhail Kukushkin beat No. 13 Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 7-5.
Women’s first round: Caroline Garcia beat No. 1 Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 7-6 (2); No. 6 Petra Kvitova beat Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 (3), 6-2; No. 8 Petra Martic beat Kateryna Bondarenko 6-3, 6-4; Shelby Rogers beat No. 11 Elena Rybakina 7-6, 6-1; Aliaksandra Sasnovich beat No. 12 Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-2; Ann Li beat No. 13 Alison Riske 6-0, 6-3; No. 17 Angelique Kerber beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 7-6 (6).
STAT OF THE DAY
10-1 — Djokovic’s record in tiebreakers in 2020 after losing one for the first time in his victory over Edmund. Another stat: Djokovic is 25-0 in matches this year.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
”I think because we are playing without the fans, everything is totally different. ... You know, sometimes you play unbelievable shot and there is just three (people) clapping, so, OK, it wasn’t that great.” — Kvitova.
