THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Rain. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’s WEATHER
Cloudy. High of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’S QUARTERFINAL RESULTS
Women: No. 3 Serena Williams beat Tsvetana Pironkova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Victoria Azarenka beat No. 16 Elise Mertens 6-1, 6-0.
Men: No. 3 Daniil Medvedev beat No. 10 Andrey Rublev 7-6 (6), 6-3, 7-6 (5).
STAT OF THE DAY
20 -- Aces by Williams in her comeback victory, her most in a match since she hit 24 at Wimbledon eight years ago.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Sometimes when I’m serving, I just tell myself: ‘I don’t care if my arm falls off, I’m going to keep serving.’” — Williams.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.