Pegula, the 26-year-old American whose lone WTA title came at the Citi Open last summer, reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time Wednesday with a 7-6 (7-1), 6-7 (7-3), 6-3 win at the U.S. Open over the veteran Kirsten Flipkens.

The match went 2 hours 30 minutes, making it the latest in a string of grueling matches Pegula has endured since the WTA Tour returned last month. Of the 10 singles matches she has played, half have required three sets and two others have involved tiebreakers.

It seems a fitting distinction for a player whose career has been defined in part by stupendous patience: Pegula made her first main draw appearance in a Grand Slam six years after she turned pro and collected her first WTA title, the win in Washington, four years after that.

But the wins the Buffalo native racked up in the past month don’t feel like a continuation of the same trend. They feel like they could mark a turning point in Pegula’s career. They feel like her steadfastness paying dividends.

“I’m really excited with how I’ve been playing,” Pegula, whose parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, said. “. . . I think I’m figuring it out, I’m getting through these matches where I’m putting myself in positions to win and I’m doing it. Maybe before I would have gotten more easily frustrated or not played as smart, but I’m staying tough in the really tough moments and getting the wins that I need to.”

Toughness lays a nice foundation, but it was eight aces that helped carry Pegula home against Flipkens on Wednesday. At a compact 5-foot-7, Pegula has typically relied on powerful hitting from the baseline to give her an edge. Since she began working with David Witt, best known as the longtime former coach of Venus Williams, just before the 2019 Citi Open, the pair have worked to make Pegula’s serve a weapon.

That means less work required to win points in service games and more energy available for when Pegula needs to play defense, which has notably improved even from a year ago — something Pegula credits to a strict fitness regime during tennis’s hiatus and playing doubles in World Team Tennis this summer. The American moved well Wednesday against Flipkens, a crafty shot maker who can lull opponents to sleep with a slice before jolting them with pace.

With Witt, Pegula developed more confidence moving forward and taking the ball early, cutting short the type of players who dictate like Flipkens does.

“She knows that in her head she’s had opportunities to win Grand Slam matches and just hasn’t done it,” Witt said. “Now’s a better time than ever, I told her . . . when she won her first round it was a huge relief, she was super pumped. Now here she is, coming into the U.S. Open she’d only won one Grand Slam match. Now she’s won two in a week.”

The victory sets Pegula up for the biggest match of her career: a third-round meeting with No. 6 seed and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who hasn’t yet dropped a set at the U.S. Open.

“It’s going to be first-strike tennis, I’m definitely going to have to try to return her lefty serve as best I can, also serve well and serve smart,” Pegula said. “Stay tough. All these matches have been really topsy-turvy, so I think not getting down and out — I know she can play really well sometimes for a couple games or a set where she gets hot. If I come out with good energy and try to work on first ball-strike tennis, play aggressive, then I can give myself a good chance.”