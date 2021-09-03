SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius)
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Partly cloudy. High of 75 Fahrenheit (24 Celsius)
FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Third Round: No. 5 Elina Svitolina beat No. 25 Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-2; No. 8 Barbora Krejcíkova beat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 6-2; No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza beat Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-2; No. 16 Angelique Kerber beat Sloane Stephens 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.
Men’s Third Round: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat Pablo Andujar 6-0, 6-4, 6-3; Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 0-6, 7-6. ; No. 24 Dan Evans beat Alexi Popyrin 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (1).
STAT OF THE DAY
4 1/2 minutes - Minutes it took Stefanos Tsitsipas, accused of lollygagging during lengthy breaks in the action, to use the bathroom after he dropped the third set to Carlos Alcaraz.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“It’s nice to be back in the second week of the U.S. Open after five years, because I said three years on court and my brother wrote me that it’s five years, not three years.” — Simona Halep, who survived an upset bid to advance, even with her math a bit off.
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP