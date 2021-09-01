THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Partly Cloudy. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Rain. High of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Second Round: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 Naomi Osaka walkover against Olga Danilovic; No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza beat Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-2; No. 12 Simona Halep beat Kristina Kucova 6-3, 6-1.
Men’s Second Round: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-1, 6-2; No. 5 Andrey Rublev beat Pedro Martinez 7-6 (2), 6-7 (), 6-1, 6-1; Botic Van de Zandschulp beat No. 8 Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4; Alexei Popyrin beat No. 15 Grigor Dmitrov 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 4-0, retired;
STAT OF THE DAY
18 -- Age of Carlos Alcaraz, making him the youngest player to reach the third round at two Grand Slam tournaments (French Open, U.S. Open) since Novak Djokovic in 2005 (Wimbledon, U.S. Open).
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“That’s what I want. I want him bad. ... I’m coming after him.” — Frances Tiafoe, after the American set up a match against No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev in the third round. Tiafoe beat Rublev in the U.S. Open boys’ quarterfinals in 2014.
