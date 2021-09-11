SUNDAY’S FORECAST
Partly Cloudy. High of 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 Celsius).
SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny. High of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 Celsius).
SATURDAY’S KEY RESULT
Women’s Final: Emma Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
23 — Expected ranking for Raducanu in the next women’s rankings. She is currently No. 150 and was outside the top 300 three months ago.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I hope to be back here in the finals and this time with a trophy — the right one.” — Fernandez, as tears welled in her eyes during the trophy ceremony.
___
