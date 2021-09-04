SUNDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 77.
SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Mostly sunny. High of 79.
SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Third Round: No. 6 Bianca Andresscu beat Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2; No. 7 Iga Swiatek beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; No. 17 Maria Sakkari beat No. 10 Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-3;
Men’s Third Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Kei Nishikori 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2; No. 6 Matteo Berrettini beat Ilya Ivashka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; No. 13 Jannik Sinner beat No. 17 Gael Monfils 7-6 (1), 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
2 -- Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner are the first pair of Italians to reach the fourth round in U.S. Open history.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Maybe he’s feeling that inside a lot of pressure, but I don’t know. I couldn’t see it during the match.” -- Kei Nishikori,
