WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Rain. High of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 Celsius).
MONDAY’S WEATHER
Partly cloudy. High of 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 Celsius).
TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s First Round: No. 1 Ash Barty beat Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 7-6 (7); No. 4 Karolina Pliskova beat Caty McNally 6-3, 6-4; No. 11 Belinda Bencic beat Arantxa Rus 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s First Round: No. 4 Alexander Zverev beat Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-2; No. 6 Matteo Berrettini beat Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7), 6-3; No. 7 Denis Shapovalov beat Federico Delbonis 6-2, 6-2, 6-3; Maxime Cressy beat No. 9 Pablo Carreno Busta 5-7, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7); Mackenzie McDonald beat No. 27 David Goffin 6-2, 7-, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
3 — Number of former UCLA players to advance in the men’s draw after victories by Maxime Cressy and Mackenzie McDonald on Tuesday. Marcos Giron won Monday.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I’m like, either it’s a very magical place he goes to, or there is communication there.” — Alexander Zverev, on if he believed Stefanos Tsitsipas texted with his father during a bathroom break during a match in Cincinnati.
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports