US Open lookahead: Nadal returns, Raducanu begins defense

Rafael Nadal plays his first U.S. Open match since 2019 when he leads off the night session in Arthur Ashe Stadium against Australian Rinky Hijkata. Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year, giving him a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam singles titles. He then reached the semifinals at Wimbledon before having to withdraw because of an abdominal tear, making him 19-0 in Grand Slam matches in 2022. A top Spanish player also opens the day session on Ashe, with No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz facing Sebastian Baez of Argentina. Venus Williams then makes her return to the tournament, facing Alison Van Uytvanck. Defending women’s champion Emma Raducanu opens at night against Alizé Cornet, who is playing in her 63rd consecutive main draw of a Grand Slam, setting a record in the professional era that dates to 1968. Two-time champion Naomi Osaka faces No. 19 seed Danielle Collins after Nadal’s match on Ashe.