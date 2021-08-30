TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy with a chance of rain. High of 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 Celsius).
MONDAY’S WEATHER
Partly cloudy. High of 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29 Celsius).
MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s First Round: No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza beat Donna Vekic 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5); No. 12 Simona Halep beat Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-6 (3); No. 16 Angelique Kerber beat Dayana Yastremska 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3); No. 18 Victoria Azarenka beat Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-0; No. 21 Coco Gauff beat Magda Linette 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s First Round: No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Andy Murray 2-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 5 Andrey Rublev beat Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-3; Brandon Nakashima beat No. 19 John Isner 7-6 (7), 7-6 (6), 6-3; Philipp Kohlschreiber beat No. 30 Marin Cilic 6-7 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1, 2-0 (retired).
STAT OF THE DAY
0 — The number of times Marin Cilic had retired during a match before the 2014 U.S. Open champion stopped Monday with what appeared to be a neck problem.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Not really. I mean, after I actually put about four balls in the court, I kind of forgot about the final.” — Madison Keys, after losing to Sloane Stephens, on if she thinks back on her 6-3, 6-0 loss to Stephens in the 2017 final.
