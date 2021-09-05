MONDAY’S FORECAST
Partly sunny. High of 84 degrees Fahrenheit. (29 Celsius).
SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Cloudy. High of 75 degree Fahrenheit. (24 Celsius).
SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Fourth Round: No. 5 Elina Svitolina beat No. 12 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3; Leylah Fernandez beat No. 16 Angelique Kerber 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Men’s Fourth Round: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-4, 6-3; Botic van de Zandschulp beat No. 11 Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 6-1.
STAT OF THE DAY
3 -- Van de Zandschulp became just the third men’s qualifier to reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. He joined Nicolas Escude (1999) and Gilles Muller (2008) as the men’s qualifiers to reach the quarterfinals since the Open era began in 1968.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I don’t actually really associate myself with a bear itself.”— Medvedev, discussing if the roots of his name is related to bears.
___
