Naomi Osaka has won 16 straight Grand Slam matches as she takes on 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open. Osaka caught a break when her last opponent withdrew from their scheduled match and she rolled into the third round. Fernandez was one of five teenagers to reach the second round. Osaka, the defending champion, is in pursuit of her fifth career Grand Slam. Women’s No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka also is in action, and the three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka (2012, 2013, 2020) takes on ninth-seeded Garbine Muguruza. Men’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 runner-up, faces Pablo Andújar. Medvedev is trying to take the next step and win his first Grand Slam title. He’s yet to drop a set. It’s a battle of the qualifiers when Henri Laaksonen plays Peter Gojowczyk. They are part of a group of five qualifiers to reach the third round. It’s the most in the U.S. Open since 1984 and most to reach any Grand Slam third round since the 2011 French Open had six.