FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly Sunny. High of 75 (23 Celsius)
THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius).
THURSDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Second Round: No. 1 Ash Barty beat Clara Tauson 6-1, 7-5; No. 7 Iga Swiatek beat Fiona Fero 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-0; No. 10 Petra Kvitova beat Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (7), 6-2 ; No. 11 Belinda Bencic defeated Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1.
Men’s Second Round: No. 4 Alexander Zverev beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-0, 6-3; No. 17 Gael Monfils beat Steve Johnson 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; No. 22 Reilly Opelka beat Lorenzo Musetti 7-6 (1), 7-5, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
5 -- Number of qualifiers to reach the third round. Oscar Otte, Peter Gojowczyk, Henri Laaksonen, Alex Molcan and Botic van de Zandschulp are still in the longshot hunt for a U.S. Open title. It’s the most qualifiers to reach any Grand Slam third round since the 2011 French Open had six.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I was the first man in 785 years to lose a U.S. Open final from two sets to love up.” — Alexander Zverev, after his second-round win, reflecting on his loss in last year’s final against Dominic Thiem.
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP—