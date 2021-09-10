SATUDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 Celsius).
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius).
FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s Semifinals: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 4 Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.
STATS OF THE DAY
9 — U.S. Open finals for Djokovic, passing Pete Sampras and Ivan Lendl for most in the professional era.
16 — Consecutive victories for Zverev, a career-best streak, before losing to Djokovic in the semifinals.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Look, I’ve been using the same shampoo on game day, kind of using the same jeans on game day, I think the same socks and underwear. It’s taken to a completely different level.” — Jorge Fernandez, father and coach of Leylah Fernandez, on being superstitious about his daughter’s success.
___
