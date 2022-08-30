US Open lookahead: Serena, Medvedev to play Wednesday night

Serena Williams will lead off the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium again, this time against the No. 2-ranked player in women’s tennis. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion faces second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, trying to prolong what could be the last tournament of her career. Williams started it Monday by beating Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 for her record 107th singles victory in Flushing Meadows. Her match will be followed by No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, who continues his U.S. Open title defense against Arthur Rinderknech of France. Andy Murray and Coco Gauff are in afternoon action along with Nick Kyrgios and Ons Jabeur, the runners-up at Wimbledon. First-round doubles play is also scheduled.