TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 Celsius).
MONDAY’S WEATHER
Mostly sunny. High of 84 degrees Fahrenheit. (29 Celsius).
MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Fourth Round: No. 4 Karolina Pliskova beat No. 14 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-4; No. 11 Belinda Bencic beat No. 7 Iga Swiatek 7-6 (12), 6-3; Emma Raducanu beat Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1.
Men’s Fourth Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Jenson Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 Alexander Zverev beat No. 13 Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7); No. 6 Matteo Berrettini beat Oscar Otte 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Lloyd Harris beat No. 22 Reilly Opelka 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
3 — Number of female qualifiers to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals since the Open era began in 1968, after 18-year-old Emma Raducanu of Britain joined Barbara Gerken in 1981 and Kaia Kanepi in 2017.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Obviously we appreciate the spotlight in those moments. But then, you know, you have today and I’m going to have 9 million death threats and whatnot.” — Shelby Rogers, on going from the highs of beating No. 1 Ash Barty to the lows of getting routed by Emma Raducanu.
___
