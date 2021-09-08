THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy. High of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Partly cloudy. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Quarterfinals: Emma Raducanu beat No. 11 Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4; No. 17 Maria Sakkari beat No. 4 Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s Quarterfinals: No. 4 Alexander Zverev beat Lloyd Harris 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
150 — The ranking of Raducanu, making her the first player since 2009 champion Kim Clijsters to be outside the top 100 of the rankings and reach the U.S. Open semifinals.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“They’re playing very boldly, fiercely. Obviously we’re not still in the singles, but I think we can do the same thing in doubles. Keep going, take every match one point at a time, prove that age is just a number.” — Caty McNally, doubles semifinalist with Coco Gauff, on the success of fellow teenagers Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu.
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports