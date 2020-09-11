Instead, when Victoria Azarenka's comeback tour continued with a comeback, a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win that made her 1-10 lifetime against Williams in Grand Slams, only their guttural yells and mighty shrieks filled the hollow Arthur Ashe Stadium. It would have to do, and it did reasonably nicely, especially when piled atop the steep excellence of the opener, Naomi Osaka's 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 6-3 win over the arriving American Jennifer Brady.

What seemed a Williams-Osaka rematch of their loud 2018 final instead became further evidence of breakthroughs on the trajectories of Azarenka and Osaka. Azarenka, 31, the long-ago Australian Open champion (2012, 2013) who hadn't won a match in a year before August, has spiced her title in the run-up tournament to this U.S. Open and her run to the final with exhilarating power tennis. Osaka, 22, seems to have kicked her habit of comparing herself to the herself of summer 2018 and winter 2019, when she won the U.S. Open and Australian Open back-to-back.

"I mean, I'm not sure if I feel the excitement," Osaka said, "but I do feel very happy."

It all left to insult upon Williams, still bidding to match Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles, or upon Brady, the 25-year-old former college player (UCLA) whose upgraded confidence feels infectious. "The only goal I had," Brady said, "was just to compete on every single point. I felt like that's what I did. I'm leaving here pretty proud."

She hit 35 winners.

So did Osaka.

A crowd would have reveled in both matches, including in the native Pennsylvanian turned Floridian turned UCLA player. Instead, the sounds included the chair umpire starting it off with, "Play," which echoed through the joint like "Play-ay-ay" and players saying, "Sorry," when they benefited from net cords or caught their own errant service tosses; or the rains the sky threw upon the roof of a hollow building so that it sounded roughly like the end of time.

That sound had subsided by the time Williams tore through Azarenka in the first set of the nightcap. She looked excited by the presence of her friend and former late-round rival, and she looked to go 19-4 lifetime against Azarenka. The memories of their 2012 and 2013 U.S. Open finals, both of which went to three sets, seemed particularly faded.

Then Azarenka found herself, the player who had blazed through Elise Mertens in a 6-1, 6-0 quarterfinal with some of the most picturesque power going. She visibly ratcheted up her energy. Her groundstrokes hurried into corners and open courts. She broke Williams — unthinkably — in the fifth game of the second set and went on from there to square the match.

Soon, Azarenka had a hold to lead 1-0 in the third set, then trailed 40-love in Williams's service game. But she steamed and screamed back. By the time she hit a smashing backhand that traveled up the line and nestled snugly in the corner, the score stood at deuce, and Williams stood doubled over.

She took a medical timeout, with the trainer attending to her ankle. When that ended 15 minutes later, around 11:15 p.m., she resumed, and Azarenka snared the second of her two break points with a rally on which Williams pulled a crosscourt forehand wide.

Azarenka had another break, and Williams had another Grand Slam chance about to expire at age 38. Azarenka served it out from there, closing on a 93-mph ace that struck the doubles line. Williams challenged it, and the video showed it good, so Azarenka knelt down in amazement at 31, well after a span of years when she seemed to fall out of the sport completely.

In those years, Osaka joined those rising, and she stands 8-0 in Grand Slam quarterfinals, semifinals and finals. She squeezed through her match with Brady — "I felt like I had no chances almost," she said — by demonstrating the big-match know-how.

The power included the two services, so from the get-go it grew clear that if anyone found a crack in the match to break through, that crack would be small. Each player held serve six times in the first set and three times to open the second, until Brady found an opening. Osaka waited and whacked through 13 of Brady's service games, all the way into the third set, before knowing the joy of even one break point. Osaka's serve took turns as booming and crafty, Brady's as heavy and well-placed.