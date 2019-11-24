Other matchups include: Hungary vs. Belgium; Italy vs. South Korea; Germany vs. the Netherlands and Japan vs. Ecuador.

The 12 home-and-away ties will consist of four singles matches and one doubles match in best-of-three sets.

All series will be played March 6-7, with the winners qualifying for the 2020 finals in Madrid.

This year’s semifinalists already qualified — Britain, Canada, Spain and Russia. France and Serbia have been given wild-card entries.

The revamped 18-team finals — reduced to one week in one city and three matches per tie — is the result of a 25-year partnership between the International Tennis Federation and Kosmos, an investment group co-founded by Barcelona star Gerard Piqué.

The overhaul was aimed at making the traditional team competition more attractive and lucrative.

