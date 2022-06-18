Van Uytvanck to face Errani in Veneto Open final

Placeholder while article actions load

GAIBA, Italy — Top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck will face Italian veteran Sara Errani in the final of the inaugural Veneto Open. The 47th-ranked Van Uytvanck beat Harmony Tan 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Errani, a French Open finalist a decade ago who is ranked No. 213, defeated sixth-seeded Diane Parry 6-3, 6-4.

The 35-year-old Errani said her game on the grass courts is benefitting from her experience playing doubles and padel — a game popular in Italy that is played on courts about 25% smaller than those used in tennis and which prizes volleying.

“My versatility was awarded,” Errani said. “I’ve got the support of the Italian crowd here and my family.”

Van Uytvanck, who hasn’t dropped a set this week, won her only previous meeting with Errani in three sets during the 2018 Fed Cup playoffs.

All nine of Errani’s career singles titles came before she served a doping ban in 2017 and 2018.

The Veneto Open is taking place in Gaiba, a town of less than 1,000 inhabitants — making it the smallest town in the world to host a WTA tournament. It is the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy and organizers are using former soccer fields for the courts.

