LUGANO, Switzerland — The season-long streak of having different winners at each WTA tour event will continue for another week after Alison Van Uytvanck lost in the second round of the Samsung Open on Wednesday.

Van Uytvanck is among the 16 women who have won a singles title in 2019. She was the last of the group still playing at this week’s clay-court tournaments in Lugano, Switzerland and Bogota, Colombia.

The fourth-seeded Belgian lost 6-4, 7-5 to 108th-ranked Fiona Ferro of France to ensure there will not be a repeat of her hard-court victory in Budapest in February.

Polona Hercog joined Ferro in the quarterfinals by beating another unseeded player, Sorana Cirstea, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.

The 89th-ranked Hercog had also dropped the first set in her first-round win over second-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro.

