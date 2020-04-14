He took over the women’s team at VCU in 2001 and guided the Rams to 38 combined NCAA Tournament appearances and 29 conference championships.
In 2000, VCU won five consecutive matches in the NCAA Tournament before losing 4-0 in the national championship match to Stanford. Kostin was named the national coach of the year that season by the United States Professional Tennis Association.
