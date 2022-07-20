Venus Williams added as wild card for National Bank Open

TORONTO — Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has been given a wild-card entry into the main draw of the National Bank Open next month.
Her sister Serena Williams also is playing in Toronto, marking her first North American hard-court event in two years.
The three-time champion in Toronto last played there in 2019, when she retired because of back spasms in the final against Bianca Andreescu of Canada. Andreescu beat Serena Williams a month later in the U.S. Open final.
Andreescu also received a top-20 wild card for the National Bank Open.
Three more wild cards will be distributed to Canadian players closer to the start of the tournament, which runs Aug. 6-14.
