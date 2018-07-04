Ninth-seeded Venus Williams of the United States celebrates after she defeated unseeded Alexandra Dulgheru of Romania, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1, in a second-round match Wednesday. (Ben Curtis/AP)

It has been 50 years since Wimbledon became the first Grand Slam tournament to award prize money, pioneering the so-called “Open era” in tennis.

And it has been 11 years since Wimbledon made its prize money equal for men and women, erasing a gap that tournament officials had narrowed, in fits and starts, since Rod Laver collected 2,000 pounds (roughly $2,646 today) and Billie Jean King earned 750 pounds ($992) for winning the 1968 gentlemen’s and ladies’ championships, respectively.

On Wednesday, the woman most responsible for Wimbledon’s ultimate embrace of equal prize money, Venus Williams, was still fighting — not in the private board room of the All England Club or on the op-ed page of the Times of London, where she stated a compelling case for equalizing pay — but on Court No. 1.

For a second time in three days, the ninth-seeded Williams battled back for a three-sets victory, making an equally formidable case that her grass-court game is something to be feared in what has become a wide-open women’s field.

In turning back Romania’s unseeded Alexandra Dulgheru, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1, Williams advanced to the tournament’s third round while younger rivals and higher seeds have tumbled all around her. Joining their ranks Wednesday was second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki, ousted by Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova in three sets.

“I think it helps if you’re good at it. That definitely is a big plus,” said the 38-year-old Williams when asked what fuels her drive to keep competing. She is making her 21st appearance at Wimbledon, an event she has won five times (in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008). “I do feel that I’m quite good at it and I have a lot to give.”

Williams will next face 20th-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands on Friday.

Since turning pro at age 14, Williams had captured seven Grand Slam tournament titles; five Olympic medals, four of them gold, at four Summer Games; and more than $40 million in prize money. Off the court, Williams served as the “closer” in a battle for equal pay that King had started decades before by orchestrating a campaign that convinced Wimbledon officials to elevate women’s pay at the tournament from less than half of men’s earnings in 1972 to 70 percent in 1974.

“What she did was miraculous,” King said of Williams, whom she admires deeply, in a telephone interview Wednesday. King delighted in recounting Williams’s 2005 decision to pick up the fight for pay equality, first by first speaking privately to officials at the All England Club.

“She had them close their eyes and pretend they are 9-year-old girls, and she took them through the feelings of dreaming about becoming the best in their sport,” King explained. “Then she made them stop, be quiet and reflect on what they would feel like if they weren’t getting as much as other athletes.”

Williams didn’t sway the room that day, but her remarks laid the foundation for the Times of London column she wrote on the eve of Wimbledon in 2006, in which she argued that the tournament’s pay structure was telling her and all future women’s champions, in effect, that they were second-class citizens.

The next year, Wimbledon made the change, awarding its 2007 singles champions, Williams and Roger Federer, $1.4 million each.

Asked Wednesday about that aspect of her tennis achievements, Williams said: “I think it’s just about being able to be part of something that’s bigger than yourself. Tennis will go on long after I’m gone. I just want to see the sport rise — not just women or men — but tennis in general.”

She was less expansive regarding the ebb and flow of her victory over Dulgheru, whom she had never faced.

Williams has been notably circumspect since opening her 21st campaign at Wimbledon, revealing little about the state of her game or mind-set. At this stage in her career — having first claimed the world No. 1 ranking in 2002, tumbled from the top 100 after developing a debilitating autoimmune disorder in 2011, and now risen to No. 9 — she spends little time analyzing trouble spots in a match.

Against Dulgheru on Wednesday, those trouble spots included a sluggish start and erratic first serve, which is her greatest weapon on grass and most important ally in the all-important quest to shorten points.

Wearing a compression sleeve on her right arm, Williams was broken in the first game of the match and never managed to break back in a 43-minute opening set. She turned the match around in the second set, breaking early, ramping up her aggression with forays to the net, and exploiting her impressive reach to blast back lobs and would-be passing shots.

While not every stroke she attempted succeeded, Williams was a study in efficiency nonetheless, expending no extraneous movement on the court and scant emotion during the seated pause after odd games.

Her unleashed her fastest serve, at 118 mph, in the final game and closed the match on a service winner.

“As long as I walk away at the end with a win, that’s the goal,” Williams said, proclaiming herself happy.

Wimbledon’s first round was harsh on seeded players, sending 21 of 64 packing, including former Wimbledon champions Maria Sharapova and Petra Kvitova. With Wednesday upsets, half of the top 10 women’s seeds have been ousted, which improves the outlook for seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams, who needed just 66 minutes to dispatch Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova, 6-1, 6-4, and breeze into the third round.

Serena was assigned the tournament’s No. 25 seed in recognition that her ranking, which fell from the top 100 during maternity leave, doesn’t reflect her ability. That protected her from facing a top seed in the first two rounds but put her on track for a third-round meeting with fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina. With Svitolina among the first-round casualties, only one seeded player, American Madison Keys (10th), remains in Serena’s quarter of the draw.

“I feel like I’m going in the right direction,” she said after easily handling Tomova. “Overall, it’s definitely a bit better than the first round.”