The 39-year-old Williams still hopes to contest the Adelaide International from Jan. 13.
“Unfortunately I won’t be starting my season in Brisbane due to an unexpected setback during my training,” she said in a statement on Wednesday. “I look forward to being in Australia in the New Year and will see everyone at Adelaide.”
____
