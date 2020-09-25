As virus cases have climbed, organizers have repeatedly had to scale back their ambitions. They had been planning, just three weeks ago, to have 11,500 spectators per day, split between three show courts.
That was then scaled back to 5,000 per day in all and, now, to just 1,000.
The latest reduction falls in line with new crowd-size limits introduced for all of Paris and its immediate suburbs this week, in the latest government efforts to combat increasing virus cases and hospitalizations.
