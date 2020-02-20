A statement issued by the WTA said the tour is “watching the situation closely” and will “continue to communicate with medical experts as information evolves on this virus.”

The viral outbreak has infected more than 75,000 people around the world, most in China, where about 2,100 deaths have been reported.

Numerous sporting events in China have been canceled, postponed or moved. The country forfeited its Davis Cup matches at Romania scheduled for March 6-7 because its men’s tennis team won’t travel to the competition.

