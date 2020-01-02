“The health of players, fans, volunteers, staff and stakeholders is our biggest priority at all times,” Kachel said. “Unfortunately, the best advice from the weather and fire experts is that the conditions over the next few days mean it is unlikely there would be any play. With conditions too unpredictable the decision was made to relocate at the earliest available opportunity.”
Bendigo is about 600 kilometers (370 miles) east of Canberra and in an area of Victoria not badly affected by bushfires in that state.
