“Looking back it’s just so surreal and crazy so now that I’m here I just have all these funny memories of me being miserable in the first trimester of pregnancy,” Williams said.

Williams teamed for the first time with Caroline Wozniacki on Monday night to win her first round doubles.

The singles win was not easy. Giorgi, a lucky loser ranked 99, put up a strong fight in both sets and Williams once again found difficulty with a swirling breeze.

She took 39 minutes to win the first set with a single service break in the eighth game but was able to bring her power to bear more often in the second set.

“I’ve always had tough matches against Giorgi so I knew it was going to be really tough,” she said. “But I think the doubles really helped.’

She said the doubles allowed her to adjust to the conditions.

“It’s really good to know I still have some power left in my arm and in my legs.”

