FILE - In this July 14, 2017, file photo, Switzerland’s Roger Federer returns to Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych during their Men’s Singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Federer is expected to compete in the Wimbledon tennis tournament that begins Monday, July 2, 2018. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press)

LONDON — Men to watch at Wimbledon, where play begins Monday:

___

ROGER FEDERER

Seeded: 1

Ranked: 2

Age: 36

Country: Switzerland

2018 Match Record: 25-3

2018 Singles Titles: 3

Career Singles Titles: 98

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 20 — Wimbledon (’03, ‘04, ‘05, ‘06, ‘07, ‘09, ‘12, ‘17), U.S. Open (’04, ‘05, ‘06, ‘07, ‘08), Australian Open (’04, ‘06, ‘07, ‘10, ‘17, ‘18), French Open (’09)

Last 5 Wimbledons: ‘17-Won Championship, ‘16-Lost in Semifinals, ‘15-Runner-Up, ‘14-RU, ‘13-2nd

Aces: After skipping clay-court season for second year in a row, won title on grass at Stuttgart, then reached final at Halle before losing to Borna Coric, possible fourth-round opponent at Wimbledon.

Topspin: Even as 37th birthday (Aug. 8) nears, tough to count out Federer at a tournament he’s won more times than any other man.

___

RAFAEL NADAL

Seeded: 2

Ranked: 1

Age: 32

Country: Spain

2018 Match Record: 30-2

2018 Singles Titles: 4

Career Singles Titles: 79

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 17 — Wimbledon (’08, ‘10), U.S. Open (’10, ‘13, ‘17), French Open (’05, ‘06, ‘07, ‘08, ‘10, ‘11, ‘12, ‘13, ‘14, ‘17, ‘18), Australian Open (’09)

Last 5 Wimbledons: ‘17-4th, ‘16-Did Not Play, ‘15-2nd, ‘14-4th, ‘13-1st

Aces: Has not competed since winning record-extending 11th French Open title on June 10. ... Four of past five Wimbledon losses came against opponents ranked 100th or worse.

Topspin: Since reaching the final in five consecutive Wimbledon appearances from 2006-11, hasn’t been past the fourth round.

___

MARIN CILIC

Seeded: 3

Ranked: 5

Age: 29

Country: Croatia

2018 Match Record: 27-9

2018 Singles Titles: 1

Career Singles Titles: 18

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 1 — U.S. Open (’14)

Last 5 Wimbledons: ‘17-RU, ‘16-QF, ‘15-QF, ‘14-QF, ‘13-2nd

Aces: Runner-up to Federer at two of the past four majors. ... Won Queen’s Club grass-court tuneup last week, beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

Topspin: When his serve and forehand are clicking, as big a threat as anyone to make a deep run.

___

JUAN MARTIN DEL POTRO

Seeded: 5

Ranked: 4

Age: 29

Country: Argentina

2018 Match Record: 28-7

2018 Singles Titles: 2

Career Singles Titles: 22

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 1 — U.S. Open (’09)

Last 5 Wimbledons: ‘17-2nd, ‘16-3rd, ‘15-DNP, ‘14-DNP, ‘13-SF

Aces: Back at career-best No. 4 in rankings after semifinal run at Roland Garros.

Topspin: Biggest forehand in the game could carry him far at All England Club.

___

JOHN ISNER

Seeded: 9

Ranked: 10

Age: 33

Country: United States

2018 Match Record: 16-11

2018 Singles Titles: 1

Career Singles Titles: 13

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 0 — Best: QF, U.S. Open (’11)

Last 5 Wimbledons: ‘17-2nd, ‘16-3rd, ‘15-3rd, ‘14-3rd, ‘13-2nd

Aces: Ranks 2nd in 2018 in aces and percentage of service games won.

Topspin: Never has put together a second-week run at the place where he won the longest tennis match in history in 2010.

___

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Seeded: 12

Ranked: 17

Age: 31

Country: Serbia

2018 Match Record: 18-9

2018 Singles Titles: 0

Career Singles Titles: 68

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 12 — Wimbledon (’11, ‘14, ‘15), U.S. Open (’11, ‘15), Australian Open (’08, ‘11, ‘12, ‘13, ‘15, ‘16), French Open (’16)

Last 5 Wimbledons: ‘17-QF, ‘16-3rd, ‘15-W, ‘14-W, ‘13-RU

Aces: Reached 1st tour final in nearly a year last week, and it was on grass. Good sign as he tries to come back from right elbow troubles.

Topspin: Has won 12 of past 15 matches after going 6-6 to start 2018.

___

NICK KYRGIOS

Seeded: 15

Ranked: 19

Age: 23

Country: Australia

2018 Match Record: 16-6

2018 Singles Titles: 1

Career Singles Titles: 4

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 0 — Best: QF, Wimbledon (’14), Australian Open (’15)

Last 5 Wimbledons: ‘17-1st, ‘16-4th, ‘15-4th, ‘14-QF, ‘13-DNP

Aces: Only three players have hit more aces or won a higher percentage of service games this season.

Topspin: If he can maintain focus and play up to his abilities, can go far on a surface that suits his game.

___

ANDY MURRAY

Seeded: Unseeded

Ranked: 156

Age: 31

Country: Britain

2018 Match Record: 1-2

2018 Singles Titles: 0

Career Singles Titles: 45

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 3 — Wimbledon (’13, ‘16), U.S. Open (’12)

Last 5 Wimbledons: ‘17-QF, ‘16-W, ‘15-Lost in Semifinals, ‘14-QF, ‘13-W

Aces: Ranks 3rd among all active players in career percentage of return games won, trailing only Nadal and Djokovic.

Topspin: Played only three matches in the last year because of hip surgery. ... Streak of making at least QFs in last 10 Wimbledon appearances could be in danger.

___

___

