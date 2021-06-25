Aces: First man other than Djokovic, Nadal, Federer or Andy Murray to be ranked No. 1 or No. 2 since July 2005. ... Ability to make in-match adjustments is as strong as anyone’s in men’s tennis. ... Now that he’s shown he can win on clay — reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open after starting his career 0-4 there — will try to get to Week 2 at Wimbledon, the only Grand Slam tournament where he’s never been that far.