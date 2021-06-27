Djokovic became the first man in 71 years to win Wimbledon after erasing championship points, edging Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3). It was the first fifth-set tiebreaker in a final at the All England Club. Federer twice was one point from winning while ahead 8-7 in that set. Djokovic collected his fifth Wimbledon title and second in a row, raising his Grand Slam haul to 16 trophies. He currently stands at 19, just one away from tying the men’s record shared by Federer and Rafael Nadal. Halep played what she has described as a perfect match to upset Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in less than an hour in the women’s final. Halep made only three unforced errors, 23 fewer than Williams. That victory gave Halep her second Grand Slam title. She will not be back to defend that championship, though, because a torn calf muscle forced her to withdraw from this year’s tournament.