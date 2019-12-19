“In my four years working here to date I have learned what a special place the All England Club is and to be asked to lead such a fantastic organization through the next period of its history is a tremendous honor and privilege,” Bolton said. “We have some fascinating challenges and opportunities ahead of us, and I look forward to working with Richard to achieve a successful transition before he steps down.”
Lewis, who became CEO in 2012, said Bolton “is the ideal person to take on this wonderful role.”
