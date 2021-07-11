SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny. High of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 Celsius).
SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s Singles Final: No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia beat No. 7 Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles Final: No. 7 Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. and Neal Skupski of Britain beat Joe Salisbury of Britain and Harriet Dart of Britain 6-2, 7-6 (1).
STAT OF THE DAY
52 — Number of years since a man won a season’s first three Grand Slam singles titles. Rod Laver did it in 1969, when he went on to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam, and now Djokovic has made it three-fourths of the way, too. The U.S. Open begins Aug. 30.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I consider myself best, and I believe that I am the best, otherwise I wouldn’t be talking confidently about winning Slams and making history.” — Djokovic.
___
