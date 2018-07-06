Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Horacio Zeballos of Argentina during their men’s singles match on the fourth day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 5, 2018. (Ben Curtis/Associated Press)

A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

After so many years of cheering for Andy Murray as the best chance for a British title at Wimbledon, the lonely eyes of locals will turn to Kyle Edmund at Centre Court against Novak Djokovic as Week 1 comes to a close. Murray, a two-time champion, withdrew before the tournament began because his surgically repaired hip wasn’t ready for the rigors of five-setters. So now it’s the 21st-seeded Edmund, a semifinalist at the Australian Open in January, who carries the nation’s hopes as the only British player remaining in either singles draw. But he has a tough task facing Djokovic, whose 12 Grand Slam titles include three at the All England Club. Djokovic, 31, has won three of four previous matches against Edmund, 23. And another victory for the Serb would give him his 44th trip to the fourth round at a major tournament, one more than Jimmy Connors and second-most in the 50-year professional era, trailing only Roger Federer’s 61 appearances. “He’s one of the best players in the world, one of the best players of all time,” said Edmund, who never has been to the round of 16 at Wimbledon. “For sure, there’s always that massive respect.” Other men’s matches worth keeping an eye on include No. 4 Alexander Zverev against the ever-talented and ever-volatile Ernests Gulbis, and No. 15 Nick Kyrgios against No. 24 Kei Nishikori. Two big names in women’s action are No. 1 Simona Halep, who won the French Open last month, and No. 11 Angelique Kerber, a two-time major titlist and the 2016 runner-up at Wimbledon.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 90 degrees (32 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 88 degrees (31 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s second round: No. 4 Alexander Zverev beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (0), 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s third round: No. 1 Roger Federer beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 7-5, 6-2; No. 9 John Isner beat Radu Albot 6-3, 6-3, 6-4; Gael Monfils beat No. 11 Sam Querrey 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s third round: No. 7 Karolina Pliskova beat No. 29 Mihaela Buzarnescu 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1; Evgeniya Rodina beat No. 10 Madison Keys 7-5, 5-7, 6-4; No. 20 Kiki Bertens beat No. 9 Venus Williams 6-2, 6-7 (5), 8-6; No. 13 Julia Goerges beat No. 23 Barbora Strycova 7-6 (3), 3-6, 10-8; No. 25 Serena Williams beat Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 7-6 (2).

STAT OF THE DAY

54 — Years since a Greek man reached the round of 16 at any Grand Slam tournament. No. 31 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Thomas Fabbiano of Italy 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 on Friday to make it that far; Nicky Kalogeropoulos gave Greece a representative in the round of 16 at Wimbledon in 1964.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’ve always admired Roger and Rafa. But the thing is, I can’t base my game around them. So I’ve learned to love other players, like (David) Goffin and Kei (Nishikori), guys like that.” — Mackenzie McDonald, a 5-foot-10 American who reached the fourth round in his Wimbledon debut by beating Guido Pella 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

