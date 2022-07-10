Wimbledon glance: Djokovic wins 21st major, beats Kyrgios

WIMBLEDON, England — A GLANCE BACK AT SUNDAY
SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny. High of 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Celsius).
SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s Singles Final: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Women’s Doubles Final: No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat No. 1 Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4.
Boys’ Singles Final: No. 3 Mili Poljicak beat Michael Zheng 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3).
STAT OF THE DAY
21 — Number of Grand Slam singles titles for Djokovic, one behind record-holder Rafael Nadal and one more than Roger Federer.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I’ve said it many times, this tournament is extra special for me because it has been the first tournament that I’ve ever watched as a kid that got me to start playing tennis.” — Djokovic speaking about Wimbledon.
