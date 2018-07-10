LONDON — A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

Roger Federer won’t have the comforts of Centre Court to rely on as he continues his search for a record-extending ninth Wimbledon title. Federer will play his quarterfinal against Kevin Anderson on No. 1 Court — the first time in three years he has been scheduled away from his usual home at the All England Club.

That means he could have deal with windier conditions than usual, as No. 1 court is slightly more open to the elements. He’s still the big favorite against Anderson, the eighth-seeded South African who is playing in his first Wimbledon quarterfinal, compared to 16 for Federer — another record. Federer seems to create history every time he steps on court at the grass-court Grand Slam, and would take his streak of consecutive sets won at Wimbledon to 35 if he dispatches Anderson in three straight. That would eclipse his own record of 34 straight sets won between 2005 and 2006.

On Centre Court, Novak Djokovic of Serbia will play Kei Nishikori Japan and Rafael Nadal of Spain will face Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina. Djokovic and Nadal, with five titles between them, would face each other in the semifinals if both win. In the last quarterfinal, John Isner of the U.S. faces Milos Raonic of Canada.

It’s the first time since 1981 that men from five different continents — Europe, Africa, North America, South America and Asia — have made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 79 degrees (26 Celsius).

TUESDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 73 degrees (23 Celsius).

TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s quarterfinals: No. 11 Angelique Kerber beat No. 14 Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-5; No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko beat Dominika Cibulkova 7-5, 6-4; No. 13 Julia Goerges beat No. 20 Kiki Bertens; No. 25 Serena Williams beat Camila Giorgi 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s fourth round: No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro beat Gilles Simon 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-6 (5).

STAT OF THE DAY

44 — the number of points Serena Williams won on her own serve of the last 54 she played against Giorgi.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Serena Williams, 51, eh? It doesn’t have that same ring to it. The ‘1’ part does, but not the ‘5’.”— Williams on climbing to 51st in the rankings after her win.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.