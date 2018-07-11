Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Italy’s Camila Giorgi during their women’s singles quarterfinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Tuesday July 10, 2018. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press)

LONDON — A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

Serena Williams will play in her 35th Grand Slam semifinal against an opponent appearing in her first. Julia Goerges is hoping she can pull off a massive upset against the American — despite losing to her five weeks ago at the French Open.

“It’s an honor to share the court with her,” Goerges said. “But I will sort out some tactics with my team ... and we’ll be ready.”

Williams is the big favorite to win an eighth Wimbledon title with all of the top-10 seeded women already knocked out. She’s the only former champion left in the field and has a 9-1 record in semifinals at the All England Club. She’s also the lowest-ranked woman to reach the last four. The former No. 1 is only ranked 181st after only recently returning from having a baby in November.

No. 11 Angelique Kerber faces 12th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in the other semifinal.

Kerber has a chance to set up a rematch with Williams after losing the 2016 final to the American — although if she and Goerges win, it would be the first all-German women’s final since 1931.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Mostly cloudy. High of 79 degrees (26 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 74 degrees (24 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s quarterfinals: Kevin Anderson beat Roger Federer 2-6, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4, 13-11; John Isner beat Milos Raonic 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-3; Novak Djokovic beat Kei Nishikori 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; Rafael Nadal beat Juan Martin del Potro 7-5, 6-7 (7), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

41 — the number of Grand Slam appearances John Isner needed to reach his first semifinal.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I wouldn’t call it ‘unfinished business’. I felt like I did some good business here in the past already,” eight-time champion Federer said on whether he still has unfinished business at Wimbledon.

