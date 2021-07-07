THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Rain. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Cloudy. High of 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s Quarterfinals: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-4, 6-4; No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz beat No. 6 Roger Federer 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat No. 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3; No. 10 Denis Shapovalov beat No. 25 Karen Khachanov 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
3 — The number of times Federer has lost a set by a 6-0 score in 429 career Grand Slam matches. Before Wednesday, the only other shutout sets at majors for Federer came at the French Open — in his very first Slam match against Pat Rafter in 1999, and in the final against Rafael Nadal in 2008.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I don’t know. I really don’t know.” — Federer, asked whether this might have been his last appearance at Wimbledon, which he has won a men’s-record eight times.
