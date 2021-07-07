Of the four women’s semifinalists at Wimbledon, only 25th-seeded Angelique Kerber has been at this stage before at the All England Club. And now she faces the only other remaining woman with a Grand Slam title to her name, top-seeded Ash Barty. Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018, along with two other major titles in 2016, and looks to have rediscovered her best grass-court form this year. Barty won the 2019 French Open and is a former junior champion at Wimbledon. In the other semifinal, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka tries to reach her first Grand Slam final when she plays No. 8 Karolina Pliskova, who lost to Kerber in the 2016 U.S. Open final. Pliskova has not dropped a set during this fortnight. The remaining quartet includes three women who have been ranked No. 1: Barty, Kerber and Pliskova.