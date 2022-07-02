Wimbledon lookahead: Day of rest on middle Sunday is no more

The traditional day of rest on the middle Sunday at Wimbledon is a thing of the past, and a British player will be first on Centre Court to mark the occasion. Heather Watson, who will be playing in the fourth round at the All England Club for the first time, will face Jule Niemeier. Fifth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz will follow against Jannik Sinner and three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will be last in the main stadium against Tim van Rijthoven. Third-seeded Ons Jabeur will take on Elise Mertens on No. 1 Court.