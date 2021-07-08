FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Rain. High of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 Celsius).
THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Cloudy. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).
THURSDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Semifinals: No. 1 Ash Barty beat No. 25 Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3); No. 8 Karolina Pliskova beat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
32 — Total aces in the semifinal between Pliskova (14) and Sabalenka (18), the most in a women’s match at Wimbledon since at least 1977.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“This is close to as good a tennis match as I’ll ever play.” — Barty, who had 38 winners and 16 unforced errors against Kerber.
