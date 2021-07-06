WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Rain. High of 69 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).
TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Rain. High of 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 Celsius).
TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Quarterfinals: No. 1 Ash Barty beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat No. 21 Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-3; No. 8 Karolina Pliskova beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-2; No. 25 Angelique Kerber beat No. 19 Karolina Muchova 6-2, 6-3.
Men’s Fourth Round: No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz beat No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
7 — Grand Slam semifinals previous reached by Angelique Kerber, including three at Wimbledon. The other three women left in the singles draw have previously appeared in zero major semifinals.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I think the whole experience caught up with me.” — 18-year-old British wild-card entry Emma Raducanu, who made an improbable run to the fourth round at Wimbledon before she stopped playing because of dizziness and difficulty breathing.
___
