Wimbledon lookahead: Djokovic, Jabeur play on Centre Court

The quarterfinal schedule is looking a bit different this year with two men’s matches and two women’s matches being played on Tuesday. Wimbledon has traditionally scheduled all women’s quarterfinals on Tuesday and all men’s on Wednesday, but the All England Club is mixing things up after getting rid of the rest day on the middle Sunday. That means defending champion Novak Djokovic will be first up on Centre Court to take on 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner before No. 3 Ons Jabeur faces Marie Bouzkova. On No. 1 Court, 34-year-old Tatjana Maria takes on 22-year-old Jule Niemeier in a matchup between two Germans playing their first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Ninth-seeded Cam Norrie then faces David Goffin as he tries to become the first British man since Andy Murray in 2016 to reach the semifinals.