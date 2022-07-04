Wimbledon lookahead: Djokovic, Jabeur play on Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy. High of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 degrees Celsius).
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Women’s Fourth Round: No. 16 Simona Halep beat No. 4 Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2; No. 17 Elena Rybakina beat Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3; No. 20 Amanda Anisimova beat Harmony Tan 6-2, 6-3; Ajla Tomljanovic beat Alize Cornet 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Men’s Fourth Round: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat No. 21 Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6); No. 11 Taylor Fritz beat Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-1, 6-4; Cristian Garin beat No. 19 Alex de Minaur 2-6, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (6); Nick Kyrgios beat Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-2.
STAT OF THE DAY
9 — The combined number of seeded players who will be in the quarterfinals in the women’s and men’s draws, the lowest total at Wimbledon since 2000.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“All the hard work I’ve been putting in, all the things I’ve been doing, it’s paying off. It feels amazing. Doesn’t even seem real. I’m in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.” — Fritz, a 24-year-old American, after qualifying for his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.
___
