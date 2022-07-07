Wimbledon lookahead: Djokovic to play Norrie in semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius).
THURSDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Semifinals: No. 3 Ons Jabeur beat Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; No. 17 Elena Rybakina beat No. 16 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles Final: Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk beat Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur 6-4, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
60 — Number of years since the women’s final at Wimbledon featured two first-time Grand Slam finalists.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I made my decision because I believe that I can’t win two matches under these circumstances. I can’t serve. It’s not only that I can’t serve at the right speed, it’s that I can’t do the normal movement to serve.” — Nadal in announcing he was withdrawing from Wimbledon.
