SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Singles Final: No. 1 Ash Barty beat No. 8 Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 for her second Grand Slam title, first at Wimbledon.
STAT OF THE DAY
14 — Number of consecutive points won by Barty to start the final.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“It took me a long time to verbalize the fact that I wanted to dare to dream it and say I wanted to win this incredible tournament.” — Barty.
___
