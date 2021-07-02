SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Rain. High of 71 degrees Fahrenheit (22 Celsius).
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny. High of 74 degrees Fahrenheit (23 Celsius).
FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Third Round: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat María Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-3; No. 7 Iga Świątek beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-0; No. 8 Karolina Pliskova beat Tereza Martincová 6-3, 6-3; No. 21 Ons Jabeur beat No. 11 Garbiñe Muguruza 5-7, 6-3, 6-2; Liudmila Samsonova beat Sloane Stephens 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.
Men’s Third Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Denis Kudla 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7); No. 5 Andrey Rublev beat No. 26 Fabio Fognini 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut beat Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 (4); Márton Fucsovics beat No. 9 Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4; No. 17 Cristian Garín beat Pedro Martínez 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Sebastian Korda beat No. 22 Daniel Evans 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 25 Karen Khachanov beat Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
24 — Number of break points saved by Garbiñe Muguruza, who still lost to Ons Jabeur.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I didn’t expect to play the way I’m playing -- super solid.” — Cristian Garín, who hadn’t played a match on grass this year before this week. He’s the first Chilean man to reach the round of 16 at Wimbledon since Fernando González in 2005.
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports