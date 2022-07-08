Wimbledon lookahead: Jabeur faces Rybakina in women's final

WIMBLEDON, England — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY
SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius).
FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s Semifinals: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 9 Cam Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
32 — Number of Grand Slam finals for Djokovic, breaking the record of 31 he shared with Roger Federer.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Magic potion. That’s all I can say. It helps.” — Djokovic, speaking about what he appeared to inhale from a water bottle during a changeover in his fourth-round match against Tim van Rijthoven.
___
