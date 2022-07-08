Wimbledon lookahead: Jabeur faces Rybakina in women's final

There will be a new Grand Slam champion on Centre Court when Ons Jabeur plays Elena Rybakina on Saturday in the Wimbledon final. Jabeur is looking to become the first Arab woman and first African woman to win a major tennis tournament. Rybakina was born in Russia but switched nationalities to play for Kazakhstan in 2018. The men’s doubles final is scheduled to be played on Centre Court after the women’s singles match.