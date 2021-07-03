After Wimbledon takes the middle Sunday off for the last time, “Manic Monday” awaits. The grass-court Grand Slam tournament is the only major where all of the men’s and women’s fourth-round matches are scheduled for the same day — a tradition that will go away in 2022, when the All England Club adds action on the traditional mid-fortnight rest day. Eight-time champion Roger Federer and two-time defending champ Novak Djokovic will both face opponents who never had been past the first round at Wimbledon before this year. Federer is up against No. 23-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, and Djokovic plays No. 17 Cristian Garin of Chile. The top-seeded woman, 2019 French Open champion Ash Barty, will try to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club for the first time when she meets 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. There are two teenagers still in the bracket: American Coco Gauff, 17, takes on 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, the only past champ remaining, while Britain’s Emma Raducanu, 18, goes up against Ajla Tomljanovic.