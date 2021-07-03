MONDAY’S FORECAST
Rain. High of 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 Celsius).
SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Rain. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).
SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Third Round: No. 1 Ash Barty beat Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-5; No. 14 Barbora Krejcikova beat Anastasija Sevastova 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-5; No. 20 Coco Gauff beat Kaja Juvan 6-3, 6-3; Emma Raducanu beat Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5.
Men’s Third Round: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat No. 32 Marin Cilic 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 Alexander Zverev beat No. 31 Taylor Fritz 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4); No. 6 Roger Federer beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
66 — Years since the last time more than one man from Italy reached the fourth round at Wimbledon. Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego are both that far this time.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I don’t think I’m ever going to be the person that he is, because he’s Roger, I’m Coco. But definitely, I do ... try to model my behavior after him in the way he is, on and off the court.” — Gauff, discussing Federer.
___
