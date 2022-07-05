Wimbledon lookahead: Nadal, Kyrgios, Halep in QF action

Four more quarterfinal matches are scheduled Wednesday, when two Americans will play on Centre Court. Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep faces 20th-seeded Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the day’s first match in the main stadium. Halep won the 2019 Wimbledon title. Rafael Nadal then takes on Taylor Fritz. The 11th-seeded American beat Nadal in this year’s Indian Wells final. The second-seeded Nadal is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam. On No. 1 Court, two Australians are in action. Ajla Tomljanovic faces Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan before Nick Kyrgios plays Cristian Garin of Chile. In mixed doubles, American players Coco Gauff and Jack Sock have a semifinal match against Australian duo Samantha Stosur and Matthew Ebden.