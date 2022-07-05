Wimbledon lookahead: Nadal, Kyrgios, Halep in QF action

WIMBLEDON, England — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Women’s Quarterfinals: No. 3 Ons Jabeur beat Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; Tatjana Maria beat Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Men’s Quarterfinals: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 10 Jannik Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2; No. 9 Cameron Norrie beat David Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.
STAT OF THE DAY I
34 — Tatjana Maria’s age, making her the oldest first-time Grand Slam semifinalist in the professional era (which began in 1968).
STAT OF THE DAY II
35 — Number of victories for Novak Djokovic in Grand Slam matches that go five sets, the most in history.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Priceless, honestly,” — Bouzkova, who lost to Jabeur, on playing on Centre Court.
